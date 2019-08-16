Farmers Trust Co Raised Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Digital Ally (DGLY)’s Sentiment Is 5

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) investors sentiment increased to 5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 4.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 2 sold and reduced stock positions in Digital Ally Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.07 million shares, up from 404,788 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Digital Ally Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 6.

Farmers Trust Co increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 4,826 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 63,031 shares with $5.08M value, up from 58,205 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $31.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

The stock decreased 13.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 87,209 shares traded. Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) has declined 54.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Digital Ally, Inc. for 39,464 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 76,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,034 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 50,389 shares.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.66 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Spdr Series Trust (KRE) stake by 58,537 shares to 16,940 valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 3,836 shares and now owns 2,234 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 20.41% above currents $75.91 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight”. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ETN in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 2,578 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.12% or 20,800 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% or 52,981 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,802 shares. Hartford invested in 0.13% or 58,745 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership has 1.48 million shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Legacy Partners invested in 30,640 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Gp has 19,040 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 113,123 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 189,283 shares stake. New York-based Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.33% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.17% or 350,710 shares in its portfolio.