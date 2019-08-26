Farmers Trust Co Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Boosted by $818,454 as Stock Value Rose; Berkshire Asset Management Has Cut Its Aflac (AFL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Berkshire Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac (AFL) by 52.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc sold 9,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 8,618 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 18,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 4.37 million shares traded or 37.15% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 20,583 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 16,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.32 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 115 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,986 shares. At Savings Bank accumulated 0.07% or 3,035 shares. Axa owns 585,204 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability has invested 1% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sandler Mgmt holds 0.69% or 48,920 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Security Co reported 450 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability has 46,179 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 37 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 10,500 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 7,743 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 205,576 shares. London Of Virginia reported 1,695 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,422 shares to 25,790 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,941 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Pa has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Limited Liability Co accumulated 55,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 130,267 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Ri has 0.1% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,700 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corp reported 0.13% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 197,400 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 52,780 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 250 shares. 4,069 are held by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Company owns 20,327 shares. 1,620 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Pinnacle Assocs holds 64,535 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Covington has invested 1.95% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nomura Asset Comm Limited reported 179,298 shares stake.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.