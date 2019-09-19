Farmers Trust Co Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Its Position

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 3,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,378 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, down from 31,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $224.95. About 895,093 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.66. About 1.83 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,644 shares to 85,974 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 80,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 25.68 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 2,218 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sei Invests has 262,679 shares. Mitchell Mgmt holds 6,964 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Patten Grp invested in 0.71% or 8,462 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Communication reported 0.41% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa accumulated 20,259 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,842 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 1.08% or 18,410 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo owns 179,830 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. 9,904 are held by Blue Financial Inc. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 2,421 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 495,933 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Inc has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brookstone Cap Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,077 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1,500 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 34.24 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31.