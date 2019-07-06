Farmers Trust Co Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $926,991 as Valuation Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Confluence Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 75,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 27,790 shares to 123,681 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 5,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap invested in 1.12% or 201,500 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 38,464 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.22% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 138,959 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 1,050 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% stake. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 21,049 shares. 19,010 are held by Maverick Cap Ltd. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Com invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Regions Financial, a Alabama-based fund reported 288,657 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund accumulated 4,367 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 34,440 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 37,700 shares. Maine-based Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.95 per share. APD’s profit will be $471.08 million for 26.94 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,998 shares to 102,541 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,656 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.