Farmers Trust Co Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Xylem Com (XYL) Stake Has Upped by Buffington Mohr Mcneal

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Xylem Inc Com (XYL) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 10,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 52,854 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42M, up from 41,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Xylem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 726,217 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 14,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 67,234 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 52,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 89,279 were reported by Strategic Fin. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 534,235 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Fort Ltd Partnership invested in 30,567 shares. Carroll Financial Associates has 442 shares. The Connecticut-based Arga Inv Mgmt LP has invested 9.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.93M shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech Inc holds 4,298 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 12,215 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,312 shares. 22,945 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Comgest Global Invsts Sas holds 8.99M shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 0.04% or 212,573 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,451 shares to 28,378 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,256 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.2% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The New York-based Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Research Management owns 65,952 shares. 146,017 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Virginia-based Bb&T has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sei Invs Company holds 83,451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 129,106 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 57,328 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 15,811 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id owns 464,186 shares. D E Shaw & Comm reported 29,663 shares. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 83,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $319.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 4,340 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.