Farmers Trust Co Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $452,790 as Share Value Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $585,800

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 3,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, down from 84,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 29/03/2018 – Gunmaker Gets Loan From JPMorgan, Franklin After Others Said No; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 04/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 11/04/2018 – Yield-Inversion Fear Pits JPMorgan Against Aviva Fund Manager

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 39,565 shares or 0.24% of the stock. James Inv Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 265,532 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Llp has 56 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd holds 1.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 296,208 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Com has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Perritt Capital has 0.29% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,659 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 79,453 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication stated it has 81,293 shares. State Street holds 1.19% or 150.20 million shares in its portfolio. 24.94M are held by Dodge & Cox. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Com invested 2.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wafra Inc holds 0.22% or 61,115 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares to 5,170 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,992 shares. Glenview Management Limited Com has invested 2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bessemer Gru stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bristol John W And Communication Ny invested in 3% or 926,073 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.67 million were reported by Steadfast Mgmt Limited Partnership. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd Llc stated it has 40,737 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Williams Jones And Assoc Llc has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 932,615 shares. Fir Tree Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 999,374 shares or 10.08% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 3.72% or 104,716 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.21% or 50,817 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Limited reported 159,480 shares. Verus Prtn owns 4,290 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,169 shares to 15,180 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 19,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,425 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).