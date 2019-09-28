Farmers Trust Co Increased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $808,926; Blackrock Has Decreased Steel Dynamics (STLD) Holding By $52.34 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 7.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc sold 1.74M shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Blackrock Inc holds 22.95 million shares with $693.14 million value, down from 24.70 million last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics To Acquire CSN Heartland Flat Roll Operations; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 01/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS CEO: U.S. NEEDS TO NORMALIZE LEVEL OF IMPORTS; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE

Farmers Trust Co increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 4,649 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 40,889 shares with $7.14M value, up from 36,240 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. RINN RUSSELL B bought $51,160 worth of stock. Pushis Glenn bought $149,986 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Wednesday, June 5. Alvarez Miguel bought $247,238 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) on Friday, September 6. The insider Shaheen Gabriel bought 5,000 shares worth $135,150.

Analysts await Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 55.62% or $0.94 from last year’s $1.69 per share. STLD’s profit will be $164.70 million for 9.79 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Steel Dynamics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold STLD shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 12.47% above currents $168.04 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18800 target. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $183 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings.