Farmers Trust Co Holding in Ingersoll (IR) Has Lowered by $5.82 Million; Apple (Call) (AAPL) Holder Financial Architects Lowered Its Position by $2.76 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 92.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 3,525 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 49,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $123.97. About 675,318 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 97.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 14,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 14,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,973 shares to 26,556 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 48,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 11,231 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,225 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 19,798 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp has 99,224 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va accumulated 6,250 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 1,030 shares stake. First Republic Investment Management has 28,553 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 22,479 are owned by Grimes &. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,649 shares. Investment House Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 2,400 shares. Fort Point Capital Ltd owns 2,089 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.58% or 23,073 shares. Acg Wealth reported 0.12% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Webster Bancshares N A owns 1,650 shares.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Which Charlotte-area companies made the Dow Jones Sustainability Index? – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,505 shares to 9,705 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 48,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.