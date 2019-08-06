Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $1.91 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 11.02 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 billion, down from 12.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.28. About 2.99M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 2,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 15,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 2.31 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.57/SHR; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Procter & Gamble and Other Merrill Lynch Defensive Stock Picks (NYSE: PG) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 122,580 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability invested 1.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Granite Inv Ptnrs Lc accumulated 17,017 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 3,891 shares. The Tennessee-based Td Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 725,224 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.66M shares stake. Coatue Mngmt holds 0% or 2,441 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,376 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godshalk Welsh Management reported 19,215 shares. 620,475 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Ks. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 3.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,808 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $228.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba, Baidu, Blackstone, Comerica, Dollar Tree, GlycoMimetics, IBM, KKR, Target, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 0.58% or 4,821 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 12,691 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 2,881 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And Company Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,440 shares. Tokio Marine Asset holds 0.06% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. First In holds 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 1,423 shares. Davidson Investment Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,690 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 4,903 shares. Two Sigma Ltd reported 0.01% stake. First City Mngmt stated it has 0.44% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security National Tru has 17,425 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.69M shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 1,786 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 37,583 shares in its portfolio.