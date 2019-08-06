Farmers Trust Co Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $698,676; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Holder Beacon Financial Group Cut Its Stake by $409,785

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 8,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 113,846 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 121,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 1.31M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 30,636 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 39,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 1.27M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,024 shares to 174,717 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK) by 27,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. Lantrip Mark also sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.