Farmers Trust Co Has Raised Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN); Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (Call) (SRPT) by $357,000

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SRPT) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $727,000, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.15. About 4.30 million shares traded or 175.51% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 4,826 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 63,031 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 58,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 1.77 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,255 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,941 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First American Bancorp has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). American Int Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 204,453 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 40,711 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Llc accumulated 389,403 shares. Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 235 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 229 shares. Marco Invest Management Lc owns 19,598 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 292,372 shares. Wheatland Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 4,741 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 19,097 shares. Cap International Ca accumulated 11,719 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 12,800 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 707,979 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 52,981 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Does Eaton Corporation plc's (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,469 shares to 1,531 shares, valued at $181,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp (Put) by 158,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (NYSE:BLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp invested in 98,403 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 281,477 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 2,597 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 86,986 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 699 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. 1.04M are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 50,312 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 37,914 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 67,215 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Gp. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 67,165 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 54 shares or 0% of the stock. Highline Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 3.27% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "We See Opportunity In Sarepta – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019