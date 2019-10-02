Farmers Trust Co Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position By $909,153; Bamco Has Raised Its Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Position

Farmers Trust Co increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 27.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 14,431 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 67,234 shares with $4.26M value, up from 52,803 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 2.86 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Bamco Inc increased Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) stake by 41.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 981,500 shares as Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD)’s stock declined 49.29%. The Bamco Inc holds 3.33M shares with $8.66M value, up from 2.35M last quarter. Therapeuticsmd Inc now has $834.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 4.19 million shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD SAYS NO FILING REVIEW ISSUES IDENTIFIED; 03/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TXMD/@TradeHawk: $TXMD Hmmm TherapeuticsMD Imvexxy TX-001HR web site just went live; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 03/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Names Jane F. Barlow Independent Director to Bd of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ TherapeuticsMD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXMD); 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold TXMD shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 180.50 million shares or 2.22% less from 184.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Voya Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.51M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hrt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 51,518 shares in its portfolio. American Intl Group stated it has 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 650,819 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 98,561 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Plc holds 97,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 227,887 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Metropolitan Life New York holds 60,906 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 39,462 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 179,100 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0% or 1,030 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 30,858 are held by Svcs Automobile Association.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,070 activity. The insider Bernick Brian bought 10,000 shares worth $28,700. Milligan John C.K. IV had bought 10,000 shares worth $29,300 on Friday, August 16. Collins Cooper C. also bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on Monday, May 13. Thompson Tommy G bought 5,000 shares worth $15,200.

Bamco Inc decreased Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 33,556 shares to 4.83 million valued at $1.08B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Novanta Inc stake by 7,269 shares and now owns 62,731 shares. Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Hp Inc stake by 39,568 shares to 213,790 valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 3,451 shares and now owns 28,378 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 16.20% above currents $60.62 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, May 3. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, September 23. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wedbush downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Friday, August 2 to “Sell”.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.