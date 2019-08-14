Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Market Value Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Increases Holding in Boeing Company (BA)

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $215.62. About 1.83 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 100.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 1,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 1,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 10/04/2018 – BA: Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,991 shares to 40,818 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.39 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westwood Hldgs Incorporated holds 1.16% or 577,056 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Us Bank De invested in 0.29% or 516,575 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 1,474 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Edmp, a Florida-based fund reported 3,735 shares. Capital Advsrs Llc holds 648 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs accumulated 36,326 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,587 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.32% or 6.79 million shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 18,933 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Carroll Fin holds 5,165 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 183,090 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Cullinan owns 30,409 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

