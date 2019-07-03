Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position; Futurefuel (FF) Has 1.7 Sentiment

Futurefuel Corp (FF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 68 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 40 trimmed and sold positions in Futurefuel Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 20.42 million shares, up from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Futurefuel Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 33 Increased: 49 New Position: 19.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 13.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 31,829 shares with $6.15M value, down from 36,608 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $99.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.67 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co increased Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,826 shares to 63,031 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,497 shares and now owns 20,583 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 12,947 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp owns 140,934 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 765,775 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,990 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 31,902 shares. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,589 shares. Windward Mngmt Communication Ca owns 84,573 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 9,052 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.09% or 1,624 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 2.00M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox accumulated 7,142 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 68,471 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset has 0.48% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 57,639 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 39,858 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Shelter Mutual invested in 20,200 shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 139,885 shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. FutureFuel Corp. (FF) has declined 2.35% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FF News: 20/04/2018 – DJ FutureFuel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FF); 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q EPS 36c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q EPS 92c; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Rev $55.7M; 16/03/2018 FutureFuel Releases 2017 Results; 16/03/2018 – FutureFuel 4Q Rev $75.3M; 10/05/2018 – FutureFuel 1Q Net $40.4M; 10/05/2018 – FUTUREFUEL CORP QTRLY REVENUES WERE $55.7 MLN, UP 3.0% FROM $54.1 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $518.79 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 22.72 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

