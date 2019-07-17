Farmers Trust Co Has Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake By $818,454; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Air Products & Chem (APD) Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Air Products & Chem (APD) stake by 879.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 30,259 shares as Air Products & Chem (APD)’s stock rose 19.22%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 33,698 shares with $6.44 million value, up from 3,439 last quarter. Air Products & Chem now has $49.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $227.1. About 466,121 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY

Farmers Trust Co increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 27.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 4,497 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 20,583 shares with $3.75 million value, up from 16,086 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $180.06. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “EE, RTN and LTXB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon teams up on counter-drone tech – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “John F. Kennedy namesake schools in five states selected to receive JFK Space Labs from Raytheon and John F. Kennedy Library Foundation – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Submits Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Proposal – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 3,330 shares to 3,273 valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,959 shares and now owns 3,570 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 118 shares. Amer Century owns 1.41M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 51,033 shares. Thomas White has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Norris Perne & French Llp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv holds 430 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has 4.10 million shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 876,231 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Wright Investors Serv reported 8,769 shares stake. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 86,589 shares. 25,808 were reported by Woodstock. Tocqueville Asset LP has 114,822 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 0.18% or 8,270 shares. Profund Llc reported 5,268 shares stake.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saudi Aramco and Air Products Inaugurate Saudi Arabia’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products to Highlight Reliable and Efficient Medical Gas Supply at ASHE Annual Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products to Highlight New Gas Density Sensor for Continuous Measurement of Furnace Atmospheres at POWDERMET2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 282,111 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 21,638 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 1,351 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) invested in 0.15% or 1,846 shares. Atwood And Palmer invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sarasin & Llp reported 417,497 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. 884,962 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company. Bollard Gru Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc has 0.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 603,596 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd holds 250,195 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 320 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com stated it has 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 7,670 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Among 3 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.