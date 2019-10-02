Farmers Trust Co Has Increased Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; Stoneridge Investment Partners Increases Position in Cbs (CBS)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 85,974 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.50M, up from 80,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.6. About 3.51 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart close to buying majority stake in Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 09/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is in talks to invest in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart alongside Walmart, sources familiar with the deal tell CNBC; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – EVEN IF ADDITIONAL INVESTORS JOIN FUNDING ROUND, CO WOULD RETAIN CLEAR MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF FLIPKART; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to expand grocery delivery business to 800 stores by year’s end; 30/05/2018 – To make this possible, Walmart is partnering with Guild Education; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Flipkart Board of Directors Will Initially Have Eight Directors, Five of Whom Will Be Appointed by Walmart –Filing; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 188.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 55,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 84,416 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21 million, up from 29,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 2.15M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – A Delaware judge on Wednesday essentially called a timeout in the escalating feud between the board of CBS and its controlling shareholder National Amusements, owned by the Redstone family; 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as head of CBS if the Viacom merger deal falls through; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.32; 15/05/2018 – CBS News: Feds: Texas airline workers used flights to distribute “meth”; 03/04/2018 – CBS chief Les Moonves is seen staying at the combined company for at least two years; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MAY CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +23 PTS AFTER +25 PTS IN APRIL – CBS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 14,045 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.75% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.48 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group Inc Inc has invested 0.72% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cim Inv Mangement has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 7,350 shares. Bowen Hanes And Company stated it has 377,322 shares. Barr E S Communications holds 0.03% or 2,334 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,110 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Epoch Inv Prtn Inc holds 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 218,204 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 13.76M shares. Cim Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,668 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 549,046 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Aimz Investment Advisors Lc has 1.52% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19,897 shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22,700 shares to 154,015 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,256 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 11,675 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 1.48M shares stake. 190,296 were reported by Glenmede Na. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 1,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kistler stated it has 4,363 shares. Sunbelt Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 50,030 shares. Guyasuta Investment, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,825 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Wellington Management Gru Llp invested in 0% or 10,570 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Ltd invested in 53,076 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10,568 shares to 5,591 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bus Mach Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 18,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,238 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB).