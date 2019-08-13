Farmers Trust Co Has Increased Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; Ingredion (INGR) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Farmers Trust Co increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 2,169 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 15,180 shares with $2.90M value, up from 13,011 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.13. About 906,799 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Ingredion Inc (INGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 172 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 139 reduced and sold their positions in Ingredion Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 57.75 million shares, down from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ingredion Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 114 Increased: 119 New Position: 53.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 341,112 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated for 68,968 shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 657,894 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reinhart Partners Inc. has 2.55% invested in the company for 287,749 shares. The California-based Check Capital Management Inc Ca has invested 2.07% in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 104,561 shares.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.06 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

