Farmers Trust Co Has Increased By $302,153 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Vermillion (VRML) Shorts Decreased By 1.3%

Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML) had a decrease of 1.3% in short interest. VRML’s SI was 2.29M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.3% from 2.32 million shares previously. With 146,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Vermillion Inc (NASDAQ:VRML)’s short sellers to cover VRML’s short positions. The SI to Vermillion Inc’s float is 5.5%. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.0162 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5481. About 126,339 shares traded. Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) has risen 30.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VRML News: 13/03/2018 Vermillion 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 12/04/2018 – Vermillion Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Loss $2.96B; 13/03/2018 – VERMILLION INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 13/04/2018 – Vermillion, Inc. Announces Pricing of $15M Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stk and Preferred Stk; 14/05/2018 – VERMILLION INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 13/03/2018 – Vermillion 4Q Rev $798M; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 14/05/2018 – Vermillion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Farmers Trust Co increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 5,701 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 176,715 shares with $9.54 million value, up from 171,014 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $201.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Vermillion, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 15.42 million shares or 2.24% less from 15.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & holds 0.82% or 1.00 million shares. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 16,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Company reported 0.01% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Blackrock Inc has 114,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.03% or 164,321 shares. The New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 241,121 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 25,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 54,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oracle Invest has 9.83M shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 544 shares. Lincoln accumulated 0.01% or 129,461 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML). Northern Tru Corp holds 61,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance outcomes for women in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.27 million. It is developing novel diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease with focus on ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 11,696 shares to 69,941 valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,870 shares and now owns 80,916 shares. Spdr Series Trust (KRE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 16.65% above currents $46.96 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley.