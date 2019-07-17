Farmers Trust Co Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $926,991; L 3 Communications Holdings (LLL) Sentiment Is 4

Farmers Trust Co decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 68,815 shares with $9.62 million value, down from 75,484 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $351.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason

L 3 Communications Holdings Inc (LLL) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.67, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 funds increased and started new holdings, while 1 decreased and sold stock positions in L 3 Communications Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 170,634 shares, up from 23,221 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding L 3 Communications Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $245.17. About 1.05M shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) has risen 23.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLL News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Still Sees 2018 Operating Income $1.1B-$1.125B; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies 1Q Funded Orders Rose 10% to $2.6B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts L3 Technologies’ Sr Unscd Nts Rtd ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – L3 BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RITA S. LANE, SIZE OF COMPANY’S BOARD HAS INCREASED TO 10 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – L3 Appoints John H. Kim as Vice President of Investor Relations; 01/05/2018 – L3 Technologies to Sell Its Crestview Aerospace and TCS Business Units; 08/05/2018 – L3 Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

L3 Technologies, Inc. provides aerospace systems, and communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.48 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electronic Systems, Aerospace Systems, and Communication Systems. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It offers components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial clients in various business areas, such as precision engagement and training, aviation products and security, power and propulsion systems, sensor systems, warrior systems, and advanced programs.

Analysts await L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 14.57% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.47 per share. LLL’s profit will be $224.85M for 21.66 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by L3 Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Stanley holds 0.27% of its portfolio in L3 Technologies, Inc. for 5,461 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp owns 76,628 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 500 shares. The California-based West Oak Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 77 shares.