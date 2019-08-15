Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Its Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position; Freshpet (FRPT) Shorts Up By 0.05%

Farmers Trust Co increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 18.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 11,093 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 70,512 shares with $3.40M value, up from 59,419 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $80.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 8.67M shares traded or 60.87% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. FRPT's SI was 3.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 3.14M shares previously. With 315,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)'s short sellers to cover FRPT's short positions. The SI to Freshpet Inc's float is 10.32%. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.4. About 446,188 shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet has $4600 highest and $36 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 0.67% above currents $40.4 stock price. Freshpet had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 4. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Freshpet (FRPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Freshpet Stock Was Diving Today – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Freshpet (FRPT) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trump Brings Holiday Cheer for Consumer & Tech Stocks & ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Freshpet Inc (FRPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 13.56% above currents $50.9 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of USB in report on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.