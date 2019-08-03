Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $302,153 as Valuation Declined; Mitchell Capital Management Co Trimmed Take (TTWO) Position by $1.11 Million; Stock Value Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 43.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 15,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 26,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.69. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 5,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 176,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 171,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 EPS, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,450 shares to 12,153 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 9,500 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.03% stake. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 8,062 shares. Nokota Mngmt LP invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc owns 5,762 shares. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,810 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 1.34 million shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 157,348 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fagan Assoc, New York-based fund reported 20,685 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 5,776 shares. 34 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin Lc. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.76M shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Focused Wealth holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,556 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,310 shares. 63,646 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Company. Missouri-based Argent Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 53,576 were reported by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.78% or 283,537 shares. Scott And Selber has 51,368 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 361,235 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eastern Bankshares has 111,045 shares. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 11.98 million shares. Nomura Inc owns 61,702 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.77 million shares.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 9,872 shares to 7,225 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,815 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).