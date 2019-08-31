Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding; Terex (TEX) Had 0 Bulls

Farmers Trust Co increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 4,826 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 63,031 shares with $5.08M value, up from 58,205 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $33.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62M shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40's average target is 13.23% above currents $80.72 stock price.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 5,255 shares to 9,819 valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 18,459 shares and now owns 38,133 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 446,098 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 01/05/2018 – Terex: Guidance Reflects 1Q Results and Capital Market Actions, Expectation for Continued Growth and Operational Improvements in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. Shares for $237 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Friday, August 16. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $12,981 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. HENRY BRIAN J bought $3,443 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Friday, April 5. 1.10 million shares valued at $34.69M were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.