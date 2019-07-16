Farmers Trust Co Has Boosted By $504,798 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; HAMMERSON PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (HMSNF) SI Increased By 112.42%

Farmers Trust Co increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 4,998 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 102,541 shares with $10.38 million value, up from 97,543 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $88; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan

HAMMERSON PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) had an increase of 112.42% in short interest. HMSNF’s SI was 316,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 112.42% from 148,900 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 113 days are for HAMMERSON PLC ORD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)’s short sellers to cover HMSNF’s short positions. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 11,696 shares to 69,941 valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 9,872 shares and now owns 7,225 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,089 were reported by Gyroscope Cap Ltd. Private Grp Inc accumulated 426,546 shares. Roundview Capital holds 1.06% or 43,872 shares in its portfolio. Cap Guardian Comm invested 1.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Prtn Lc has 27,815 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 9,644 shares. Lourd Llc stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davidson Advsr, a Montana-based fund reported 287,449 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.83% or 251,782 shares. 770,619 are held by Zacks Invest. Axa holds 1.15M shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oberweis Asset holds 4,809 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Amer State Bank owns 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 143,844 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has invested 1.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Hammerson plc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The firm engages in investing, developing, and managing retail properties. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. It invests in real estate market of Europe with a focus in United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

