Farmers Trust Co Decreased Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; Tiedemann Wealth Management Cut Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $2.26 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co analyzed 15,658 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 86,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, down from 102,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26M shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 80.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc analyzed 13,478 shares as the company's stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 3,267 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $552,000, down from 16,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,379 shares to 5,910 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gladius Cap Management Limited Partnership has 2,697 shares. Grimes & Company holds 0.79% or 61,688 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox reported 0.06% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.48% or 141,255 shares. Lakeview Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,337 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 160,195 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co reported 306 shares. Community Bankshares Na holds 0.15% or 4,565 shares. Haverford Tru has invested 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3.32 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Bouchey Financial Gp Limited reported 6,994 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Reaves W H And Incorporated has invested 3.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Madrona Fin Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 2,223 shares. Legacy Private Tru Commerce stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 48,185 shares to 90,234 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Frost Bankers has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 382,713 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Majedie Asset Mngmt owns 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 55,267 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 138,528 shares. Sandler Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 52,146 shares. Cheviot Value Management Lc holds 7,265 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt has invested 3.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 870,965 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.75M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management Inc has invested 5.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Ranger Invest Mgmt LP has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 430 shares. Wilsey Asset Mgmt holds 6.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 151,730 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company Ny holds 0.16% or 15,762 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.96% stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.