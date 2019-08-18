Farmers Trust Co Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Farmers Trust Co decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 14.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 16,059 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 93,749 shares with $3.98M value, down from 109,808 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $191.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60M shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4500 lowest target. $54.29’s average target is 32.12% above currents $41.09 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 25. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Outperform”. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. JMP Securities maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $6300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6100 target. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. Barclays Capital maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. See E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) latest ratings:

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Trade Earnings: ETFC Stock Dips as Q2 Results Displays Two Tales – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 2.83 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related services and products primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. The company has market cap of $9.85 billion. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services to clients through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff Associates stated it has 54,493 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp L P invested 0.4% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Creative Planning has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Conning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1.29M shares. Nomura Asset Comm Ltd accumulated 41,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 35,140 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated owns 550,191 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 70,958 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Clearbridge Limited Com has 0.03% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 707,931 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer has $53 highest and $45 lowest target. $48.67’s average target is 40.46% above currents $34.65 stock price. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,678 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 9,756 shares. Signature & Invest Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 5,184 shares. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 1.68% or 182,180 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.24M shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 4.81M shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.85% or 122,608 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 231,890 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 22.01 million shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Dearborn Prtn Ltd invested in 30,604 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.91% or 23.24M shares. Moreover, 10 has 3.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). White Pine Inv reported 3.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ssi Inv Inc invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Farmers Trust Co increased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 4,690 shares to 38,656 valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped 1Kraft Heinz Co stake by 14,986 shares and now owns 76,507 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.