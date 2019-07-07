Farmers Trust Co Cut Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Shares Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Increased Its Stake in Global Pmts (GPN) by $437,104 as Stock Price Rose

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 3,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,565 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 50,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $162.49. About 936,804 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15 million, down from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.72 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 22,065 shares to 195,623 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).