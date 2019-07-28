Farmers Trust Co Cut Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $698,676; Avnet (AVT)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Farmers Trust Co decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 22.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co sold 8,844 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 2.86%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 30,636 shares with $2.45 million value, down from 39,480 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $154.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE

Avnet Inc (AVT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 102 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 171 reduced and sold their positions in Avnet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 99.02 million shares, down from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Avnet Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 133 Increased: 63 New Position: 39.

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. It has a 19.39 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 357,489 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Cacti Asset Management Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. for 288,220 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 200,860 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 2.01% invested in the company for 50,111 shares. The Massachusetts-based Polaris Capital Management Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Pzena Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7.52 million shares.

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AVT’s profit will be $110.54 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 2.76% above currents $87.75 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 13. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G. 177,457 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,001 were reported by Regentatlantic Cap Llc. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.42% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.14M shares. Gw Henssler And Assocs stated it has 237,648 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa owns 285,423 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.47% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Capital World, California-based fund reported 233,000 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,150 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 17,749 shares. Beach Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.54% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Llc holds 174,890 shares or 6.19% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 85,503 shares. Beach Counsel Pa invested in 253,771 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.49% or 3.15M shares. Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 146,452 shares.

