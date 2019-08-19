Farmers Trust Co Continues to Hold Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD); New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreased Vail Resorts (MTN) Stake by $5.72 Million; Stock Value Rose

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 15,180 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 13,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $228.02. About 116,812 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 26,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 104,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $237.71. About 15,372 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 18/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Estates at Rancho Del Lago in Vail; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS FOR COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WERE DOWN 1.9%

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,300 were reported by Andra Ap. Howe Rusling holds 1.62% or 43,166 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 82,418 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.08% or 80,506 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Kj Harrison And Partners holds 0.69% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 9,060 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 21,630 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Advsr Asset has 0.07% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Great Lakes Ltd Co has 2,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc owns 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 253,600 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gamestop Corp Class A (NYSE:GME) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

