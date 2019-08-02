Farmers Trust Co Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD); As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Market Value Rose, Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 9,000 shares traded or 107.42% up from the average. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Farmers Trust Co increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co bought 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 26,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 24,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $212.83. About 3.37M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Renaissance Technology Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Vista Capital Ptnrs invested in 359,482 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 1,104 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). James Invest Inc has 7,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company reported 179,808 shares stake. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 1.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,130 shares. 6,901 were accumulated by Butensky Cohen Fin Security Inc. Fjarde Ap accumulated 337,946 shares. Centurylink Management Co accumulated 6,103 shares. Voya Limited Liability owns 1.95M shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Ca reported 1,578 shares. Pinnacle holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 144,237 shares. Professional Advisory Services reported 0.07% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,226 shares. Wms Prns Lc stated it has 6,565 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.15% or 1,777 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Com has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fil invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Manhattan reported 45,309 shares.

