Farmers Trust Co Boosted Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; D L Carlson Investment Group Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding By $1.39 Million

Farmers Trust Co increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 29.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 5,973 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 26,556 shares with $4.62M value, up from 20,583 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $55.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $200.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 62.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 16,575 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The D L Carlson Investment Group Inc holds 9,845 shares with $828,000 value, down from 26,420 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 2.72 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 5.94% above currents $200.31 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by UBS. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Farmers Trust Co decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 22,700 shares to 154,015 valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 6,361 shares and now owns 74,555 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 350 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 36,768 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 1,644 shares. Grimes Incorporated stated it has 58,707 shares. Security National Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 18,150 are held by Scott And Selber. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.4% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 33,952 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 235,502 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Llc stated it has 1.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Montag A & Assocs, Georgia-based fund reported 4,215 shares. Haverford reported 0.02% stake. Security Bancorp Of So Dak reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has 88,057 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.89% above currents $83.64 stock price. Abbott Labs had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo accumulated 378,944 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Company holds 0.74% or 32,917 shares. Schmidt P J owns 83,998 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Argent Tru has 112,103 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 916 shares. Chilton Inv Communication Limited Liability has 8,346 shares. Murphy Mgmt reported 23,225 shares. Northpointe Ltd Llc holds 1.83% or 68,567 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,660 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Company has 18,094 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Company invested in 1.8% or 28,615 shares. 4,539 are owned by Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 34,822 were accumulated by Birch Hill Inv Lc. Alesco Advsr Lc accumulated 4,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.