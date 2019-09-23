Farmers Trust Co Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; LARA EXPLORATION LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (LRAXF) Shorts Raised By 312.5%

LARA EXPLORATION LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LRAXF) had an increase of 312.5% in short interest. LRAXF’s SI was 6,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 312.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 1 days are for LARA EXPLORATION LTD COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:LRAXF)’s short sellers to cover LRAXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.0046 during the last trading session, reaching $0.401. About 300 shares traded. Lara Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LRAXF) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 475.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers Trust Co acquired 53,164 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Farmers Trust Co holds 64,351 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 11,187 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 18.20M shares traded or 174.65% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – Curacao faces ‘potential crisis’ from Venezuela-Conoco row – PM; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 31.54% above currents $60.82 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 11 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $8000 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Mgmt Inc owns 6,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac invested in 0% or 250,370 shares. American Mgmt Communications invested 0.19% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Benjamin F Edwards & Comm invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brookmont Management holds 1.83% or 49,837 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.12% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 90,868 shares. Hillsdale Inv invested in 8,120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Texas Cap Bancorp Inc Tx reported 0.44% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Community Bancshares Na owns 24,453 shares. First City Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 43,505 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 4.44M shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 12.12M shares. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.92% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).