Farmers & Merchants Investments Lowered Lennox International (LII) Stake; TRANSAT A.T. ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (TRZBF) Shorts Down By 0.59%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Lennox International Inc. (LII) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 1,713 shares as Lennox International Inc. (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 18,821 shares with $5.18M value, down from 20,534 last quarter. Lennox International Inc. now has $9.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $241.58. About 185,067 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 5,577 shares to 38,957 valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 4,892 shares and now owns 180,044 shares. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3,700 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% or 1,770 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.49% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ameriprise holds 304,339 shares. Tompkins reported 150 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 8,339 shares. Intrust National Bank Na invested in 3,684 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 2,730 shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sigma Counselors reported 9,287 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability reported 2,944 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd owns 103,225 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.03 million for 16.82 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 7.31% above currents $241.58 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $275 target. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating.

