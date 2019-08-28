Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Tracon Pharmaceuticals (TCON) SI Decreased By 9.01%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 305,445 shares with $36.02M value, down from 310,591 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B

Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) had a decrease of 9.01% in short interest. TCON’s SI was 694,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.01% from 763,400 shares previously. With 319,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s short sellers to cover TCON’s short positions. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.526. About 88,808 shares traded. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has declined 82.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TCON News: 30/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Industry Veteran Mark Wiggins as Chief Business Officer; 09/05/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $3M; 09/05/2018 – THROMBOGENICS NV THR.BR – FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PLGF (THR-317) IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF (RANIBIZUMAB, LUCENTIS®) IN PATIENTS WITH DME; 21/03/2018 – FDA OKS GENENTECH’S LUCENTIS (RANIBIZUMAB INJECTION) 0.3 MG PRE; 09/04/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Previously Announced Private Placement and Appointment of Ted Wang of Puissance Cap Management to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTS TO APPOINT TED WANG, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER OF PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TO BOARD FOLLOWING CLOSE; 23/03/2018 – TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces $38.7 Million Private Placement; 22/03/2018 – Roche: Lucentis 0.3 mg Prefilled Syringe to Be Available in 2Q; 22/03/2018 – Roche’s Lucentis 0.3 Mg Prefilled Syringe Receives FDA Approval; 23/03/2018 – TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS – FINANCING LED BY PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PARTICIPATION FROM NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES, 683 CAPITAL PARTNERS, OTHERS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration , and fibrotic diseases. The company has market cap of $15.75 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer.

More notable recent TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TRACON Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I-Mab Biopharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announce Dosing of the First Patient in the US Phase 1 Clinical Trial of the CD73 Antibody TJD5 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Bb & T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) stake by 44,384 shares to 104,337 valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 7,008 shares and now owns 90,410 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.13M shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 5,603 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 3.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Investment Management LP stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Daiwa Group Inc has 0.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 383,483 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph Inc accumulated 273,082 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company reported 3.25M shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Ltd Co holds 1.46% or 185,782 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Cap Management Lc owns 552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited accumulated 157,150 shares. 10 reported 116,449 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 103,398 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.