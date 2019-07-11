Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Share Value Declined; Thompson Investment Management Stake in Exact Sciences Com (EXAS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 2,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,754 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75 million, down from 69,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.17B market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $13.14 during the last trading session, reaching $260.62. About 8.67M shares traded or 56.58% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (EXAS) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,181 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 166,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 1.10 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,358 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.04% or 1.42M shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 733,649 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 27,287 shares stake. Gabelli & Invest Advisers Inc has 0.05% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 20,958 shares. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 325 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 102,244 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 66,850 shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 190,124 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 44,991 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas had sold 90,909 shares worth $7.17 million on Wednesday, January 23. $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Conroy Kevin T.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New Com by 2,856 shares to 18,415 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. 11,500 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.08M. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.32 billion for 18.78 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25,852 shares to 148,827 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 78,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 706,032 shares, and has risen its stake in E (NYSE:ABT).