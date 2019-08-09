Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Stake By $1.09 Million; The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 22,748 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 474,072 shares with $22.85 million value, up from 451,324 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $84.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.05M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Among 2 analysts covering Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carlyle Group had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. See The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $25.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Initiate

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The firm invests across four divisions which include Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies, and Solutions.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 830,776 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE INDONESIA DEALMAKER WINARTA; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – KEY MILESTONE IN CREATING A FOCUSED, HIGH PERFORMING PAINTS AND COATINGS COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Lincoln Property Company Acquires Meridian at Carlyle Apartments; 20/03/2018 – CARLYLE’S RUBENSTEIN SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN ACQUIRES GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 19/03/2018 – Carlyle’s Acosta Is Said to See 20% Drop in First-Quarter Ebitda; 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S APAX IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO BUY EXPEREO FROM CARLYLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold The Carlyle Group L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashford Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 26,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 20,881 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 30,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,223 are owned by Cordasco Network. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 151,901 shares. Moreover, Amer Group has 1.4% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Burt Wealth has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Augustine Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Personal Advsr reported 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Focused Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Hudock Gp Llc has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity. 31,200 The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) shares with value of $578,760 were sold by Buser Curtis L..

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Chemed Corp, Carlyle Group LP and Cohen & Steers – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/31/2019: CG, CS, MCO, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/02/2019: ESNT, CG, HRTG, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Osram shares drop after top investor rejects 3.4 bln euro takeover offer – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.14% above currents $52.96 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.83% or 59,908 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 810 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 14,667 were accumulated by Charter Trust. Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 405,410 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 149,425 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.59% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Carret Asset Management Llc reported 0.47% stake. Atria Invests Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 23,628 shares. Cwm Llc has 189,446 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0.54% or 68,023 shares. Foundry Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 163,738 shares.