Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Its Coresite Reality (COR) Holding; The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Covered By 3 Bulls

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Coresite Reality Corp (COR) stake by 13254.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 14,712 shares as Coresite Reality Corp (COR)’s stock declined 6.13%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 14,823 shares with $1.59M value, up from 111 last quarter. Coresite Reality Corp now has $4.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 205,687 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $82 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 17.56% above currents $67.71 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by IBC on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Desjardins Securities maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) latest ratings:

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $82 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $76 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $81 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $81 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $78 Maintain

The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 2.23M shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO Addresses Shareholders And Promotes Employee Development In His Address At The Scotiabank Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank 2Q Net C$2.18B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $81.83 billion. It offers financial advice, solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit cards, checking and saving accounts, credit cards, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance products to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses comprising automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -1.83% below currents $108.48 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.