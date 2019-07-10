Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Raised Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stake By $420,336; Tenneco (TEN) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc acquired 2,224 shares as Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 75,062 shares with $14.25M value, up from 72,838 last quarter. Mcdonald’s Corp now has $161.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $212.09. About 1.52 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 96 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 85 trimmed and sold stakes in Tenneco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 51.61 million shares, up from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenneco Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 48 Increased: 67 New Position: 29.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 8,617 shares to 165,573 valued at $15.08M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) stake by 1,627 shares and now owns 65,886 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has 18,829 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 306,713 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 79,572 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 1.92% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 152,939 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa stated it has 153,768 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Opus Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atwood And Palmer Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Qs Invsts Limited, a New York-based fund reported 31,004 shares. Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory has invested 1.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Federated Investors Pa reported 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Invest Of America has invested 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 65,487 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Gibbs Robert Lane sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. 30,000 shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J, worth $5.41 million on Thursday, January 31.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, January 11. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stephens upgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Longbow maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Monday, February 25. Longbow has “Buy” rating and $200 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $194 target. Bank of America maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.

Towle & Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 1.25 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 194,159 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 653,983 shares.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 42.71% or $0.82 from last year’s $1.92 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.01 million for 2.15 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.54% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.78 million shares traded or 29.52% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will See Combination of Tenneco’s Ride Performance Business With Federal-Mogul’s Motorparts Business; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS