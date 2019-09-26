Farmers & Merchants Investments Trimmed By $1.81 Million Its Wells Fargo (WFC) Holding; SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased Wells Fargo (WFC) stake by 8.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 38,432 shares as Wells Fargo (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc holds 437,113 shares with $20.68 million value, down from 475,545 last quarter. Wells Fargo now has $217.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 19.68M shares traded or 0.03% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO EMPLOYEES ALTERED INFORMATION ON BUSINESS CUSTOMERS’ DOCUMENTS- WSJ, CITING; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC

Among 5 analysts covering SVB Financial Group – Common Stock (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SVB Financial Group – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $23500 lowest target. $263.33’s average target is 23.02% above currents $214.05 stock price. SVB Financial Group – Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $28500 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26. See SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $275.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $255.0000 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $310.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Gained 97% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SVB Financial Group Appoints Kay Matthews, formerly of Ernst & Young, to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Rebounds to End Flat After Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ways to Gain Exposure to Venture Capital in Tech and Healthcare – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $11.03 billion. The Company’s Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit services and products comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management services and products, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SVB Financial Group shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 15 shares. Davis Ptnrs Limited Com owns 200,000 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 3,072 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 76,598 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 79,373 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). New England Rech And Management reported 1,025 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 0.72% or 11,239 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 104,800 shares. State Street reported 0.05% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 46,185 shares.

The stock increased 3.09% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $214.05. About 490,714 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $199,007 activity. On Friday, May 24 Clendening John S bought $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 900 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.35 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings invested in 0.16% or 405,864 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Grassi Invest Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Altavista Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dorsey Whitney Limited invested in 0.72% or 98,542 shares. Chou Associate Management invested 9.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 144,867 were reported by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 459,693 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd stated it has 7,412 shares. 40,175 were accumulated by Rh Dinel Counsel. Bank invested in 0.44% or 819,622 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 103,618 shares. Dodge And Cox has invested 3.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).