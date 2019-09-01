Farmers & Merchants Investments Raised Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding by $1.63 Million; Stock Price Declined; Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Raised Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 75,231 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 71,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.62. About 58,740 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 12,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 16,667 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 4,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 902,296 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 2,297 shares. 7,681 were accumulated by Amer. 281,877 are held by Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 246,279 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 8,497 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc holds 0% or 2,518 shares. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,413 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Company accumulated 22,573 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 8,552 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 16,452 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 907,782 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,096 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 12.26 million shares. 4,179 were accumulated by Veritable Lp. Sun Life owns 257 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 17,305 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 3,474 shares. Of Vermont has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 523 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.08% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 1,704 are owned by Qs Lc. Bokf Na holds 16,687 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,468 shares. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fiduciary Management Wi owns 2.29% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2.57 million shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 12,665 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares to 79,086 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,445 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).