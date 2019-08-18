Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Trimmed Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holding by $1.62 Million; Stock Declined; Pathstone Family Office Upped Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $826,656

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 100,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 61,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 162,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.79M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 164.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,421 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 3,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuance Communications Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine Nasdaq:NUAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

