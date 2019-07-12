Farmers & Merchants Investments Boosted Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding by $427,380; Shares Declined; As Smith A O (AOS) Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Increased Holding by $2.73 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 6,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,796 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 2.06M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 1.57M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A. O. Smith Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A.O. Smith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A.O. Smith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Aristocrat Performance: June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 348 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited holds 12,138 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Company Oh reported 5,063 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 763,583 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.05% or 45,797 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 112,744 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 4,682 are owned by Horizon Investments Lc. Gp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 188 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 230,677 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 253,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Com Incorporated holds 191,926 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Lc has invested 0.21% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 84,747 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares. 13,200 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 42,212 shares to 475,545 shares, valued at $22.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,687 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).