Farmers & Merchants Investments Continues to Hold Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $909,000

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,195 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 44,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS ACQUIRED GAMEFLY ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,179 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. Miele Laura also sold $114,710 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Friday, February 1. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,570 shares to 79,086 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,886 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million.