Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.04 Million; Robecosam Ag Position in South Jersey Inds (SJI) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 7,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 297,599 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 305,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 13.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68 million, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 1.68M shares traded or 252.75% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 12,004 shares to 28,671 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Liability Co invested in 5.49% or 352,079 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67.35 million shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd invested in 3.65% or 393,463 shares. Central National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.64% or 21,323 shares in its portfolio. Overbrook reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Lc holds 28,017 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 27,507 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares & stated it has 155,688 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0.78% or 18,037 shares. Ckw Financial Group Inc reported 0.05% stake. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability stated it has 2.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.61 million are owned by Everett Harris And Ca. Pettee Invsts holds 15,717 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 3.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.43M shares. Allen Hldgs Ny, New York-based fund reported 3,344 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold SJI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 73.09 million shares or 1.90% less from 74.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 20,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,398 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.50M shares. Next Financial Group Inc has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Barclays Pcl accumulated 120,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag accumulated 0.54% or 380,000 shares. 1,500 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Crow Point Ltd has invested 2.06% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.04% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 2,515 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Sageworth Tru invested in 4,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 7,885 shares.

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas to Implement $300M, Five-Year Infrastructure Investment Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cielo Hernandez Appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer SJI – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Michael Renna on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.