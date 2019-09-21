Farmers & Merchants Investments Stake in Coresite Reality (COR) Upped by $312,110; Robecosam Ag Boosted Its Stake in Masco (MAS) as Valuation Rose

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Coresite Reality Corp (COR) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02 million, up from 14,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Coresite Reality Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $119.83. About 319,615 shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 353,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, up from 341,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 3.17 million shares traded or 5.15% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

