Farmers & Merchants Investments Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; Realty Income (O) Share Price Declined While Ronna Sue Cohen Lifted Holding by $3.66 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.02 million, down from 310,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 7231.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 3.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 50,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.19 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Adjusted FFO 79c/Share; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income Is A Strong ‘Bye’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Quantifying The Moat – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income: A Little Dip Will Do – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income Enters The U.K. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 78,803 shares to 706,032 shares, valued at $30.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV).