Farmers & Merchants Investments Stake in Biogen (BIIB) Has Cut by $959,812 as Market Value Rose; Prologis (PLD) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Lowered Its Stake

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 4,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 14,844 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 18,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $219.75. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 82.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 35,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 7,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, down from 42,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Slips Despite Q1 Beat – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Stock: Tesla or Biogen? 2 Worlds. Same Price – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.96 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

