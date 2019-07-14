Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $509,067; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lowered Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.31 Million

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 2,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,754 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, down from 69,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 48,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.03M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Uber, Bank of America and AT&T – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant reportedly in talks with Wells Fargo for CEO job – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.