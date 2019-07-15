Farmers & Merchants Investments Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) Has Increased by $334,241 as Market Valuation Rose; Novare Capital Management Decreased Its Exxon (XOM) Holding by $3.08 Million; Shares Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 3.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,431 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 79,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 925,264 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

