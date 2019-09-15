Farmers National Bank Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Aristotle Fund LP Has Decreased Position in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by $954,000

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 9,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 27,582 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc. (SPG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 249,133 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,670 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.03% or 3,620 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust Holding Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 258,335 shares. 516,015 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 1,917 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc owns 8,293 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc reported 30,329 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 18,631 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Martingale Asset LP holds 203,361 shares. 1,434 are held by Spc Financial. Adirondack holds 0.07% or 662 shares. 17,133 were reported by Mitchell Cap. Agf stated it has 2,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.47M for 12.62 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

