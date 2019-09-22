Farmers National Bank Lifted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding by $388,227 as Valuation Rose; Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Its Williams Cos Com (WMB) Holding by $11.69 Million

Farmers National Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank bought 2,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 16,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64 million shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (WMB) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 417,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.74 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 11.31M shares traded or 42.70% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Hughes Medical Institute accumulated 2.67% or 40,000 shares. North Star Corp invested in 0.66% or 40,698 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 106,403 shares. 107,021 are held by Stratos Wealth Prns. Jacobs & Ca has 91,340 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.04% stake. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 118,496 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,681 shares. Atika Ltd Liability accumulated 1.67% or 61,000 shares. 54,954 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Stack Fincl holds 227,635 shares. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 1.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.69% or 4.20 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Comcast’s Peacock Could Be Dead on Arrival – Motley Fool” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00M for 24.71 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,700 shares to 12,415 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) by 391,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Grp One Trading Lp owns 38,767 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 1.43% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 447,669 shares stake. Weiss Multi accumulated 252,818 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Motco owns 766 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America has 3,505 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 218,950 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Paradigm Asset Ltd accumulated 42,400 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cwm Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,465 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP owns 10.32 million shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv reported 30,425 shares. 53,807 were accumulated by Argent Tru.

More recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should We Be Cautious About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) ROE Of 1.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019 was also an interesting one.